Advertisement

Legislators discussing measure to allow voters to get rid of Voter Literacy Test in state’s constitution

Elections
Elections
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - - North Carolina’s constitution still includes an unenforceable relic of the Jim Crow era - a voter literacy test.

Some state lawmakers have started the process again to do away with it. A House judiciary committee voted unanimously on Tuesday for a bipartisan measure that would allow voters to decide next year whether to eliminate that section of the constitution.

The voter literacy requirement was added to the constitution in 1900 and used to keep many Black citizens from casting ballots.

The 1965 Voting Rights Act made such tests unlawful, but in 1970, North Carolina voters defeated an amendment to remove the section.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have expanded their search area.
Crews continue search for father after 5-year-old’s body found Monday
Robert Springle
UPDATE: Missing Carteret County sex offender located
New photo released in road rage shooting
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office releases new photo in road rage death on I-95
Jeffrey Acker in court on Monday.
Jeffrey Acker found guilty in baseball bat murder
Person reportedly bleeding tells Lenoir County store clerk he’s been shot, then takes off

Latest News

FAFSA drive-in sessions to help students attend college
FAFSA drive-in sessions to help North Carolina students attend college
BCCC will resume in-person classes during its Fall 2021
BCCC resumes in-person classes for Fall 2021 semester
Health experts warn not to let your guard down yet on COVID-19
The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.
‘Major’ pain: Biden’s dog involved in 2nd biting incident