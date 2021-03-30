Jim’s Forecast: Delightful Tuesday weather

Tuesday

High pressure will bring mostly clear skies, low humidity and comfortable temps. After reaching the mid 60s Monday afternoon, the low 70s are expected Tuesday with overnight lows bouncing from the upper 30s Tuesday morning to the low 50s by Wednesday morning. Winds will come in out of the south to southeast at 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon.

Wednesday & Thursday

An approaching cold front will bring another round of storms late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Rain chances will arrive after midday Wednesday with the best chance for thunderstorms coming from late afternoon through midnight. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible during the evening hours. The raindrops will persist through mid morning Thursday with most areas averaging 1.00″ of rainfall. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday before dropping to the mid 50s Thursday as wind turn to the north behind the cold front. Humidity will fall as well as dew points go from the low 60s to the low 30s. Frost is looking likely as we head into Friday morning for inland areas.

Friday, Saturday & Easter Sunday

Average frost dates for Eastern NC range between mid March to early April. This year, our last frost may come a bit later than our “average”. Our overnight lows will drop towards freezing Friday morning and Saturday morning. High pressure will slowly roll over the East and off our coast as we head through Saturday and Easter Sunday. Not only will this keep skies clear, but it will help shift our winds from the north to the south, increasing our daily highs as the shift occurs. Plan on the low 50s Friday, upper 50s Saturday and the mid 60s by Sunday. Temps will be around 40° under clear skies when the sun rises (6:50 am) Easter morning.