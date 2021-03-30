Advertisement

Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving benefits James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital

Day of Giving efforts will give 100 percent of sales to charities.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jersey Mike’s is celebrating its Day of Giving on Wednesday.

Co-owner Wes Shepherd says 100 percent of sales are being donated to charities. Locally, 16 Jersey Mike’s locations in Eastern Carolina will benefit the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.

The Day of Giving had to be cancelled in 2020 because of COVID-19. Shepherd urges customers to use the Jersey Mike’s app to place orders in advance for pick-up or delivery to ease crowds and lines in the stores.

