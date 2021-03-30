Advertisement

Jacksonville street resurfacing causes road closures

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A large street resurfacing project is underway in Jacksonville, causing some road closures.

Road crews are working on all of East Windgate Court, a portion of Foxhorn Road from McDaniel Drive to West Fairway Road and West Fairway Road from North Marine Boulevard to Foxhorn Road.

If you live in the area, crews say you will have access to your homes, but you should avoid parking on the street.

There will be lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. A detour sign will be posted.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

