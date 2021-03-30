Advertisement

House bill again tries to repeal NC’s voter literacy test

elections
elections(WTVG)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - An unenforceable relic of the Jim Crow era remains in North Carolina’s constitution, so some state legislators are going to try again to do away with the voter literacy test contained inside.

A House judiciary committee scheduled debate for Tuesday on a bipartisan measure that would allow voters to decide next year whether to eliminate that section of the constitution.

This requirement was added to the constitution in 1900 and used to keep some Black citizens from casting ballots. Federal law has made such tests unlawful, but in 1970 North Carolina voters defeated an amendment to remove the section.

