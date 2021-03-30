Health experts warn not to let your guard down yet on COVID-19

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - This week the CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky warned of an ‘impending doom’ if the country relaxes restrictions too quickly, this dire message comes as several states begin to see another spike in COVID-19 cases.

In Craven County, Health leaders say we are in a better position, with positivity rates at 4% and case counts remaining low, while vaccination rates go up.

“We’ve had 17,095 fully vaccinated and over 26,000 that have had at least one dose, so you add that together and it’s 44,410. In addition to that what’s on the state dashboard you have the DOD doses given out at Cherry Point and they don’t break it down by county, but they have vaccinated about 4,000 on base and most of them do come from Craven and Carteret counties so you tack that on and we’re probably at 57% of the adult population in Craven County has had a vaccine,” explained Health Director Scott Harrelson.

While the county is in a good spot currently both Harrelson and Dr. Ron May of CarolinaEast Medical Center say they do have some concern about people letting their guard down too much.

“I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful that we will have low activity, but this thing has been pretty unpredictable,” said Harrelson.

Dr. May says he understands people are ready for life to return to normal but doesn’t want to risk another massive rise in cases and hospitalizations.

“I think people are tired of this, we’re all tired, we all want this to be the way it used to be, but if we try to get there too quick, we may, unfortunately, have problems,” said Dr. May.

While other parts of the country brace for what could be the fourth wave, Dr. May says hopefully we’ve done enough here to protect ourselves. “Hopefully we’re wise enough and have vaccinated enough people to prevent the severity that we saw earlier in the year.”

Both men strongly encourage the community to continue wearing their masks, washing their hands, and staying socially distanced.

