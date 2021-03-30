Advertisement

Greenville Police hold cookout for kids at Eppes Rec Center

Greenville Police resource officers cookout for kids
Greenville Police resource officers cookout for kids(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The smell of hot dogs on the grill was in the air throughout Greenville Monday as police officers cooked a special meal for area children.

School resource officers spent the morning grilling at Eppes Rec Center.

They welcomed school-aged children to come out and enjoy a free hot dog lunch.

Organizers say the event is one way they’re working to get out in the community to interact with the citizens and children of Greenville.

Sgt. Richie Williams says, “It is very important especially with the pandemic going on and they are doing virtual and we don’t see them in the school system. By doing this, this is another way we can keep on with the relationships and see some of the kids we haven’t seen all year.”

The lunch gave children a chance to interact with officers and each other, after a year of mostly online learning.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have expanded their search area.
Searchers locate body of missing 5-year-old in Neuse River
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Sunny skies hold through Tuesday
Sisu finds a forever home
UPDATE: Purple unicorn loving Duplin shelter dog finds a forever home
Robert Springle
DEPUTIES: Do not pick up missing sex offender last seen on U.S. 70
Officers seized numerous illegally possessed firearms within the city limits over the past two...
Kinston Police seize “numerous” illegally possessed firearms within city limits in two days

Latest News

Searchers locate body of missing 5-year-old in Neuse River
Searchers locate body of missing 5-year-old in Neuse River
Authorities say three separate wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced...
400 homes evacuated, Rushmore closed amid South Dakota fires
Mayor Rett Newton plans to run for U.S. Senate
Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton to run for U.S. Senate in 2022
Staton Mill Road Bridge over Grindle Creek being replaced
Bridge in Pitt County to be replaced