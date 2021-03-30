Greenville Police hold cookout for kids at Eppes Rec Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The smell of hot dogs on the grill was in the air throughout Greenville Monday as police officers cooked a special meal for area children.

School resource officers spent the morning grilling at Eppes Rec Center.

They welcomed school-aged children to come out and enjoy a free hot dog lunch.

Organizers say the event is one way they’re working to get out in the community to interact with the citizens and children of Greenville.

Sgt. Richie Williams says, “It is very important especially with the pandemic going on and they are doing virtual and we don’t see them in the school system. By doing this, this is another way we can keep on with the relationships and see some of the kids we haven’t seen all year.”

The lunch gave children a chance to interact with officers and each other, after a year of mostly online learning.

