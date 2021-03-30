Governor signs three Executive Orders to help residents and boost economy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper signed three Executive Orders on Tuesday. Executive Order 206 extends North Carolina’s statewide residential eviction moratorium through June 30, 2021. Executive Order 207 expedites the processing of unemployment insurance claims through June 30, 2021.

Executive Order 205 extends the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (ABC Commission) ‘s authorization to permit the delivery or carry-out of mixed beverages as an alternative to on-site consumption through April 30, 2021.

Governor Cooper said, “These Executive Orders will help families stay in their homes and help hard-hit businesses increase their revenue.”

With many people struggling financially due to this pandemic, the State’s eviction moratorium halts evictions for nonpayment of rent. It sets forth certain procedures for landlords and their tenants who may qualify for protection from eviction.

According to the media release from his office, Governor Cooper’s HOPE Program, which makes direct payments to landlords, has awarded over $140 million to nearly 37,000 applicants.

Congress recently approved federal Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA), and North Carolina received more than $700 million to provide relief to renters and landlords. Cooper’s office said the state is working with the General Assembly and local governments to launch the updated version of rental assistance very soon.

Executive Order 207 expedites the processing of unemployment insurance claims, a measure that has been in place under previous Orders. Under Executive Order 205, establishments holding certain permits from the ABC Commission, including restaurants, hotels, private clubs, private bars, and some distilleries, will continue to sell mixed beverages to-go or for delivery.

According to the release, the Council of State concurred with the two Orders requiring it, Executive Orders 205 and 206.

