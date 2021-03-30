Advertisement

Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner

Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two sweaters. It was stacks of cash, totaling $42,000.(Source: Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (CNN) – What would you do if you found tens of thousands of dollars at your job?

A Goodwill employee in Oklahoma made sure it got returned to its owner.

Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two sweaters.

It was stacks of cash, totaling $42,000.

What would you do if you found $42,000? Our new store associate Andrea was in that predicament two weeks ago when she...

Posted by Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma on Friday, March 26, 2021

Instead of keeping the money, she had Goodwill track down the owner.

Lessing says she wanted her 6-year-old daughter to see the importance of honesty.

As a reward, the owner of the lost cash let Lessing keep $1,000.

Goodwill said it was one of the largest cash finds at any of its locations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have expanded their search area.
Crews continue search for father after 5-year-old’s body found Monday
Robert Springle
UPDATE: Missing Carteret County sex offender located
Surveillance picture released in deadly road rage shooting on I-95
Surveillance picture released in deadly road rage shooting on I-95
Jeffrey Acker in court on Monday.
DAY 2: Jurors resume deliberations in Jeffrey Acker murder case
Person reportedly bleeding tells Lenoir County store clerk he’s been shot, then takes off

Latest News

On Monday, a flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, wrenched the bulbous bow of Ever Given...
With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, talks with Scott Pleus, Deputy Commander of the...
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2021 file photo shows a car entering an Amazon facility where labor is...
‘Lighting a fuse’: Amazon vote may spark more union pushes
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 file photo, a person types on a laptop in Miami.
IRS warns of phishing scam targeting colleges, universities