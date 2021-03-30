Former Kinston officer named Rocky Mount police chief

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A former Kinston police officer has been named the new police chief for Rocky Mount.

Robert Hassell, who is currently police chief in Reidsville, will begin his new job in Rocky Mount on May 3rd.

Hassell will replace George Robinson who retired last December as chief, and then briefly returned as interim chief because the search for his replacement was taking longer than expected.

Robinson then abruptly resigned on March 18th, the same day five officers were disciplined for online videos.

Hassell began his 25-year law enforcement career in 1995 as a Kinston police officer for 10 years, before becoming public safety director for Fairmont in 2005, chief of Hope Mills in 2009, and then chief at Fayetteville State University in 2012.

Rocky Mount says the conditional offer for Hassell is pending the outcome of a background investigation.

Interim chief Charles Williams will remain until Hassell is sworn in.

