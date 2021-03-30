Advertisement

Former Kinston officer named Rocky Mount police chief

Robert Hassell
Robert Hassell(City of Rocky Mount)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A former Kinston police officer has been named the new police chief for Rocky Mount.

Robert Hassell, who is currently police chief in Reidsville, will begin his new job in Rocky Mount on May 3rd.

Hassell will replace George Robinson who retired last December as chief, and then briefly returned as interim chief because the search for his replacement was taking longer than expected.

Robinson then abruptly resigned on March 18th, the same day five officers were disciplined for online videos.

Hassell began his 25-year law enforcement career in 1995 as a Kinston police officer for 10 years, before becoming public safety director for Fairmont in 2005, chief of Hope Mills in 2009, and then chief at Fayetteville State University in 2012.

Rocky Mount says the conditional offer for Hassell is pending the outcome of a background investigation.

Interim chief Charles Williams will remain until Hassell is sworn in.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have expanded their search area.
Crews continue search for father after 5-year-old’s body found Monday
Robert Springle
UPDATE: Missing Carteret County sex offender located
Surveillance picture released in deadly road rage shooting on I-95
Surveillance picture released in deadly road rage shooting on I-95
Jeffrey Acker in court on Monday.
DAY 2: Jurors resume deliberations in Jeffrey Acker murder case
Senator Tillis announces prostate cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving benefits James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital
Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving benefits James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital
ECU basketball star Jayden Gardner enters NCAA transfer portal
Robert Springle
UPDATE: Missing Carteret County sex offender located
Co-owner Wes Shepherd says 100 percent of sales are being donated to charities.
Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving benefits James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital