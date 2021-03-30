FAFSA drive-in sessions to help North Carolina students attend college

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina students who need help completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will have the opportunity to get one-on-one guidance from the safety of their car.

NC First in FAFSA assists at 19 locations throughout April. It’s called Drive-In To Your Future and allows students and families to fill out the form at their local host site parking lot with the help of financial aid experts.

Events are targeted at all current high school seniors, college students, and their families. Organizers say families need to bring their own charged mobile device or laptop for the in-person FAFSA help sessions and masked volunteers will answer questions through the car window.

The sessions occur on different days and at several locations throughout the state on Saturdays, April 10, 17, 24, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. EST.

Sessions in Eastern Carolina on April 17 are at Elizabeth City State University and the Dare County Campus in Manteo. The Pitt Community College drive-in FAFSA assistance is on April 24 in the Goess Student parking lot.

According to NC First in FAFSA, the FAFSA is often considered the first step to free or affordable college for North Carolina students. leaders say while progress is being made, FAFSA completions in North Carolina are still down 7% statewide compared to this same time last year.

The most recent data show only 44.8% of North Carolina students have completed the form. Students who complete the FAFSA are more likely to enroll in higher education, persist in their college coursework, and obtain a degree.

NC First in FAFSA reported that in 2020, North Carolina students left an estimated $107 million in federal financial aid on the table by not filling out the FAFSA.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.