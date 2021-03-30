ECU football pauses all team activities following COVID outbreak

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - All team activities involving the ECU football program have been put on pause effective immediately “after the latest testing results revealed an increase in COVID-19 cases within the program.”

An update on ECU’s COVID-19 dashboard says that a cluster of 14 cases has been identified with the football team.

“We made the decision to pause all football activities after speaking with our medical staff last night and again this morning,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “I know it’s frustrating for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, but it’s a stark reminder we continue to live in a pandemic. The safety of all individuals within the program remains our top priority. We will continue testing and make a decision early next week when we can return to activities.”

According to ECU, all affected individuals will be isolated based on medical guidelines and those determined to have been in close contact will be quarantined in accordance with University contact tracing protocol.

The Pirates wrapped up their second week of spring practice Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. It was their fifth workout so far this spring.

Just this morning, four former Pirates conducted their NFL Pro Day workouts on the turf practice field. Those players included: Kendall Futrell, Jake Verity, D’Ante Smith, and Blake Proehl.

There is no word yet on when the team will be able to get back to work.

The team was slated to play the first of three scrimmages Saturday, April 3.

The Purple-Gold game was scheduled for Saturday, April 17.

