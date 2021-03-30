Advertisement

Bridge in Pitt County to be replaced

By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An aging bridge in the east will soon close while crews install a replacement.

The NCDOT has awarded a contract to replace the bridge over Grindle Creek on Staton Mill Road in northern Pitt County.

Work could begin as soon as late April and is expected to be completed by Thanksgiving.

The original bridge dates back to 1978 and was built on wood pilings.

A modern concrete and steel structure will be installed in its place.

The $935,250 contract was awarded to Sanford Contractors Inc. of Lemon Springs.

