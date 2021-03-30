Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton to run for U.S. Senate in 2022
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) - The mayor of Beaufort is getting into next year’s race for U.S. Senate.
Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton told the Carteret County News-Times of his plans to announce his bid for the Democratic nomination in early April.
Republican Sen. Richard Burr has said he won’t seek reelection in 2022.
Newton is a retired Air Force colonel and current doctoral student at Duke University studying marine science and conservation. He says the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol motivated him to get in the race because he wants to defend democracy against violent actors
