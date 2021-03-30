Advertisement

Beaufort County Crime Stoppers

(WITN)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beaufort County Crime Stoppers is on a mission to fight crime in your neighborhood. Beaufort County citizens are taking back the streets, one crime at a time.

Beaufort County Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest for:

  • Any serious crime
  • The location of stolen property
  • The location of wanted persons
  • The location of illegal drugs

Call (252) 974-6400 with your tips. Crime Stoppers only wants your information. You do not have to give your name.

Go to beaufortcountycrimestoppers.com for more information. Check back here each week for updates.

Links
Beaufort County Crime Stoppers Home Page
Beaufort County Crime Stoppers Facebook

Most Read

Crews have expanded their search area.
Searchers locate body of missing 5-year-old in Neuse River
Robert Springle
DEPUTIES: Do not pick up missing sex offender last seen on U.S. 70
Surveillance picture released in deadly road rage shooting on I-95
Surveillance picture released in deadly road rage shooting on I-95
Jeffrey Acker in court on Monday.
DAY 2: Jurors resume deliberations in Jeffrey Acker murder case
Senator Tillis announces prostate cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Jeffrey Acker in court on Monday.
DAY 2: Jurors resume deliberations in Jeffrey Acker murder case
elections
House bill again tries to repeal NC’s voter literacy test
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Delightful Tuesday weather
BREAKING: ECU basketball star Jayden Gardner enters NCAA transfer portal