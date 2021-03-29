Advertisement

US vaccine passport in the works

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is working on a system for people to prove they’ve been vaccinated against coronavirus.

The so-called “vax pass” or vaccine passport could be used by individuals in the workplace, in school or traveling internationally.

According to a senior White House official, multiple agencies are involved in the planning.

Potentially, the vaccine credentials could play a role in multiple aspects of daily life.

The travel industry in particular has been calling on the federal government to develop a kind of universal “vax pass” system.

According to a Washington Post story, the demand for the pass is expected to become more urgent as more Americans get vaccinated every day.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Sunny, breezy and cooler
Sisu finds a forever home
UPDATE: Purple unicorn loving Duplin shelter dog finds a forever home
Officers seized numerous illegally possessed firearms within the city limits over the past two...
Kinston Police seize “numerous” illegally possessed firearms within city limits in two days
Crews have expanded their search area.
River search for 5-year-old & father enters fifth day
A mother of 6 was killed in a road rage shooting in North Carolina, according to authorities.
Sheriff: Mother of 6 killed in road rage shooting on I-95 South in N.C.

Latest News

George Floyd, who was Black, was declared dead on May 25, 2020, after Derek Chauvin, who is...
LIVE: Trial of ex-officer charged in Floyd’s death begins; video of arrest may appear early
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, a worker in protectively overalls and...
AP Exclusive: WHO report says animals likely source of COVID-19
President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
Biden extends federal moratorium on evictions
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal set free
Crews have expanded their search area.
River search for 5-year-old & father enters fifth day