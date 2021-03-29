Silver Alert issued for missing Wayne County man
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County deputies are looking for a man who was last seen in Dudley.
Deputies are looking for 60-year-old Stephen Gorham.
He was last seen on Fox Court in Dudley, wearing a black hat with a grey flag on it and polo boots.
Deputies believe he might be traveling in a 20-16 black dodge ram with the North Carolina license plate LA 29-5-08.
If you have any information, call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 919-731-1493.
