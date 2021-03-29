Senator Tillis announces prostate cancer diagnosis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - U.S. Senator Thom Tillis says that he has prostate cancer.

Tillis says that he will have surgery in North Carolina and is expects to make a full recovery.

“I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early, and I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are,” Tillis said in a press release, “I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer. My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives.”

The senator contracted COVID-19 last October and recovered at home in North Carolina.

