Advertisement

Police: Maryland man fatally shot 4 before killing self

A police officer walks away from a home where at least two people were found dead in Baldwin,...
A police officer walks away from a home where at least two people were found dead in Baldwin, Md., on Sunday, March 28, 2021.(AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Police say a man accused of shooting three people at a Maryland convenience store also fatally shot his parents and set his apartment on fire before he shot and killed himself.

Baltimore County police say 27-year-old Joshua Green killed two people and wounded a third at a Royal Farms store in Essex.

Detectives say he left the store and set his apartment on fire. His body was found outside the complex with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His parents were then found shot and killed in their home.

Police say all three shootings are connected and detectives aren’t looking for any additional suspects.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Sunny, breezy and cooler
Sisu finds a forever home
UPDATE: Purple unicorn loving Duplin shelter dog finds a forever home
Officers seized numerous illegally possessed firearms within the city limits over the past two...
Kinston Police seize “numerous” illegally possessed firearms within city limits in two days
Crews have expanded their search area.
River search continues for 5-year-old & father
A mother of 6 was killed in a road rage shooting in North Carolina, according to authorities.
Sheriff: Mother of 6 killed in road rage shooting on I-95 South in N.C.

Latest News

George Floyd, who was Black, was declared dead on May 25, 2020, after Derek Chauvin, who is...
Trial of ex-officer charged in Floyd’s death begins; video of arrest may appear early
CarolinaEast Medical Center eases visitor restrictions
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
Ship ‘partially refloated,’ but still stuck in Suez Canal
Mia Nolasco, 1, is shown on the left. Michelle Nolasco, 30, is seen on the right.
Amber Alert issued for abducted New Mexico baby