Planned Water Outage in Town of Beaufort on Monday

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some residents in the Town of Beaufort may be without water access for a few hours on Monday night due to a scheduled water outage.

The Town of Beaufort said the water outage will happen on Monday at 11 p.m. for three hours until Tuesday, March 30 at 2 a.m.

Orange, Front, Ann, Broad, Turner, Craven, Queen and Pollock Streets and Middle Lane are in the anticipated area of water outage.

Those affected by the outage may experience small bursts of air being emitted from faucets when first using them after water service is restored, the Town of Beaufort said.

