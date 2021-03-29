Organizations work together to protect Hispanic community against COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - AMEXCAN, the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina, says the Hispanic/Latin-X community in Eastern Carolina is one of the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

According to the NCDHHS, the population makes up over 20% of COVID cases in the state. However, they make up less than 10% of people who have gotten vaccinated.

Juvencio Peralta, the Executive Director at AMEXCAN, said they face various barriers, including language.

They also often work as farm or construction workers, jobs that do not allow for much time off.

“This population really works just about 7 days a week. So we had to kind of facilitate areas that we can allow them [to] go and get vaccinated,” said Peralta.

That’s why AMEXCAN teamed up with the NCDHHS, local health departments, and several other community groups to create a task force to help the Hispanic community. Together, they meet virtually every week to create community vaccination events, help the population with translation and scheduling vaccinations, and generally inform about COVID-19.

Peralta said the extended eligibility in early April will make it easier.

“One of the things we have to keep in mind is this migration population in the state of North Carolina is very young...When we open [to] other qualified individuals, we’re going to begin to see those numbers go up,” he said of vaccinations.

The task force created a community event for Latino workers in Lenoir county two weeks ago. They plan to create more in the future, especially as more people qualify.

Peralta said they also have a call center to help register Spanish speakers at certain sites. That information is below.

Si pertenece al Grupo 3 o 4, es usted elegible para vacunarse contra COVID-19, llámenos a nuestro: Centro de Atención Telefónica al: 252-367-8779.

Hispanic Vaccination Event (AMEXCAN)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.