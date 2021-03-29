New study finds some hand sanitizers may have contained a cancerous chemical

GREENVILLE, N.C. (NBC) - Hand sanitizers have become an important weapon in the fight against COVID-19, but a new study suggests some products may contain a cancerous chemical.

Valisure, an independent pharmacy, tested 260 products and found high levels of benzene in more than 20 of them.

Benzene is a known carcinogen that is link to blood disorders like leukemia.

The FDA has stated that benzene should not be used in drug products, but allowed small amounts in sanitizers to meet the high demand early in the pandemic.

Most of the products containing high levels of benzene were made in China or the U.S.

To see a list of products tested by Valsure, click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.