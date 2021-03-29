Advertisement

New study finds some hand sanitizers may have contained a cancerous chemical

hand sanitizer
hand sanitizer(KTUU)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (NBC) - Hand sanitizers have become an important weapon in the fight against COVID-19, but a new study suggests some products may contain a cancerous chemical.

Valisure, an independent pharmacy, tested 260 products and found high levels of benzene in more than 20 of them.

Benzene is a known carcinogen that is link to blood disorders like leukemia.

The FDA has stated that benzene should not be used in drug products, but allowed small amounts in sanitizers to meet the high demand early in the pandemic.

Most of the products containing high levels of benzene were made in China or the U.S.

To see a list of products tested by Valsure, click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Sunny, breezy and cooler
Sisu finds a forever home
UPDATE: Purple unicorn loving Duplin shelter dog finds a forever home
Officers seized numerous illegally possessed firearms within the city limits over the past two...
Kinston Police seize “numerous” illegally possessed firearms within city limits in two days
Crews have expanded their search area.
River search for 5-year-old & father enters fifth day
A mother of 6 was killed in a road rage shooting in North Carolina, according to authorities.
Sheriff: Mother of 6 killed in road rage shooting on I-95 South in N.C.

Latest News

Senator Tillis announces prostate cancer diagnosis
Jeffrey Acker in court on Monday.
Jurors could deliberate Acker murder case later today
Crews have expanded their search area.
River search for 5-year-old & father enters fifth day
CarolinaEast Medical Center eases visitor restrictions