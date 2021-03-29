Advertisement

Man shot at Rocky Mount nightclub

Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An early morning shooting at a Rocky Mount nightclub is under investigation.

Rocky Mount police say James Blossom received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. at Da BoatRide Dance & Night Club on Stone Rose Drive.

The 44-year-old victim was treated and released from UNC Health Care and police are still searching for the gunman.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

