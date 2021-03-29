Advertisement

Jurors could deliberate Acker murder case later today

Jeffrey Acker in court on Monday.
Jeffrey Acker in court on Monday.(WITN)
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Jurors could begin deliberating later today the fate of a Vanceboro man who is accused of killing his neighbor a baseball bat.

Lawyers in the trial for Jeffrey Acker began closing arguments this morning at the Craven County Courthouse.

According to police body cam footage shown to jurors last week, Acker admitted to killing 68-year-old Carolyn Patterson with the bat back in 2018.

Patterson was the landlord for Acker’s parents. They lived in a mobile home behind the woman’s home on Mill Street in Vanceboro.

If convicted, Acker could get up to life in prison without parole.

