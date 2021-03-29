Jim’s Forecast: Sunny, breezy and cooler

Monday & Tuesday

High pressure will bring clear skies, low humidity and cooler temps early week. Highs will hit the mid 60s Monday and the low 70s Tuesday with overnight lows bouncing from the upper 30s Monday night to the low 50s by Tuesday night. Gusty north winds on Monday will become light from the south on Tuesday.

Wednesday & Thursday

Another round of storms will be arriving during the middle of the work week. It is still too early to call for any severe weather over the Wednesday night-Thursday morning stretch, however thunderstorms are expected with this system. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday before dropping to the mid 50s Thursday after the cold front clears the coast. Humidity will fall as well as dew points go from the low 60s to the low 30s. Frost is looking likely as we head into Friday morning for inland areas.