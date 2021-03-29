Greenville Officer recognized for life-saving efforts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A Greenville Police Officer is being recognized for his life-saving efforts involving a person who was unresponsive from an apparent overdose.

On February 16, 2021, officer Smith responded to the 200 block of Stutz Street for the report of an unresponsive person. Officer Smith found the individual was not breathing.

Police say officer Smith pulled the individual from the passenger side of the vehicle and administered CPR until EMS arrived.

Medical professionals said Smith’s actions ultimately were what saved the individual’s life.

Monday Officer Smith was presented with the “Outstanding Police Officer Award.”

