Firefighter safely relocates thousands of bees that invaded a car in N.M.

An off-duty firefighter used his experience as a beekeeper to remove thousands of bees from a...
An off-duty firefighter used his experience as a beekeeper to remove thousands of bees from a parked car in New Mexico.(Las Cruces Police Department Facebook page)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS CRUCES, NM (Gray News) - A firefighter in New Mexico used his experience as a beekeeper to safely relocate thousands of bees that invaded a parked car on Sunday.

The Las Cruces Fire Department Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook.

Posted by Las Cruces Police Department on Monday, March 29, 2021

Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched after they received a report that a swarm of bees was inside a car that had been parked outside a grocery store.

The owner of the car returned from shopping and started to drive off before noticing the bees in the backseat.

An area was blocked off to keep nearby shoppers safe and Jesse Johnson, an off-duty firefighter and beekeeper in his spare time, was called in.

Johnson arrived with all the proper tools including a hive kit, lemongrass oil and the proper attire to safely remove the bees from the car.

He relocated an “estimated 15,000 bees” to his property.

Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours.

A security guard was stung, but no major injuries were reported.

