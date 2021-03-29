D.H. Conley softball blanks New Bern in five innings, 10-0
Mar. 29, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley softball team continued its dominance by posting its fourth shutout of the season in a 10-0 victory over New Bern Monday night at the Hollywood Crossroads.
The Vikings improve to 4-0, while the Bears fall to 2-2.
All four wins for D.H. Conley this season have been shutouts. The Vikings have defeated Southern Wayne (10-0), J.H. Rose (10-0), Clayton (2-0), and now New Bern (10-0).
That makes the Vikings’ run differential, 32-0.
