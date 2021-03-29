DEPUTIES: Do not pick up missing sex offender last seen on U.S. 70

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are urging people to be on the lookout for a missing sex offender who apparently is walking back to Carteret County on U.S. 70.

They warn you not to pick up Robert Springle if you happen to see him.

Carteret County deputies say Springle left his group home in Kelford, Bertie County. They say he was reportedly spotted this afternoon on U.S. 70 in Kinston and is possibly en route back to Carteret County.

The man is required to notify deputies of any new address that he plans to stay at, according to deputies.

The 68-year-old is 5′10″, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who spots Springle should call 911, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.

