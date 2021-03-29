Charlie’s Forecast: Sunny skies hold through Tuesday

Tuesday

High pressure will bring clear skies, low humidity and cooler temperatures early week. After reaching the mid 60s Monday afternoon, the low 70s are expected Tuesday with overnight lows bouncing from the upper 30s Tuesday morning to the low 50s by Wednesday morning. Winds will come in out of the south to southeast at 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon.

Wednesday & Thursday

Another round of storms will be arriving during the middle of the work week. It is still too early to call for any severe weather over the Wednesday night-Thursday morning stretch, however thunderstorms are expected with this system. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday before dropping to the mid 50s Thursday after the cold front clears the coast. Humidity will fall as well as dew points go from the low 60s to the low 30s. Frost is looking likely as we head into Friday morning for inland areas.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Average frost dates for Eastern NC range between mid March to early April. This year, our last frost may come a bit later than our “average”. Our overnight lows will drop towards freezing Friday morning and Saturday morning. High pressure will slowly roll over the East and off our coast as we head through Saturday and Sunday. Not only will this keep skies clear, but it will help shift our winds from the north to the south, increasing our daily highs as the shift occurs. Plan on the low 50s Friday, upper 50s Saturday and the mid 60s by Sunday.