CarolinaEast Medical Center eases visitor restrictions

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - CarolinaEast Medical Center is easing visitor restrictions beginning Monday, March 29.

The hospital says patients will be allowed two designated visitors from 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. The two visitors are allowed to be in a patient’s room at the same time.

Intensive Care Unit visitations are still limited to half hour increments at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and5 p.m. Visitors are still restricted from seeing patients on COVID isolation protocol.

All visitors must be 18 and older and must wear a mask at all times.

“We have been anxious to increase visitation for some time, and although necessary, we know how difficult this limitation has been for our patients and their loved ones,” says Jim Davis, Chief Nursing Officer at CarolinaEast. “We also know that family support is an important piece of healing and we are so glad to finally be able to give that back to our patients.”

Since July, only one visitor has been allowed to visit a patient during visiting hours.

