Breaking News: ECU’s Jayden Gardner enters NCAA Transfer Portal

ECU’s scoring leader and All-Conference forward leaving the program
(WITN)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU junior forward Jayden Gardner announced on social media that he is entering the NCAA’s Transfer Portal.

This is a huge blow to the Pirate basketball program as Gardner led the team in scoring and rebounding at 18.3 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per contest.

Gardner is the 4th Pirate men’s basketball player to enter the Transfer Portal in a week. He joins Bitumba Baruti, Edra Luster and Noah Farrakhan who have also decided to leave ECU.

Here is Jayden’s announcement on Twitter

