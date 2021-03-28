Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing 27-year-old Wilson woman

Jahtyra Falease Thomas, 27, was last seen in Wilson.
Jahtyra Falease Thomas, 27, was last seen in Wilson.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued on Sunday for a missing Wilson woman.

Jahtyra Falease Thomas, 27, was last seen from 403 Mt. Vernon Drive in Wilson wearing a white short-sleeve polo shirt, a tan short, and blue loafer shoes with white bottoms. Officials say Thomas is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Thomas is described as 5′ 4″, 190 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information about Thomas is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department.

