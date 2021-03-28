Advertisement

New Bern’s Daughters of the American Revolution chapter celebrates 100th anniversary

National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution celebrates anniversary
National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution celebrates anniversary
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter, of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in New Bern, celebrated their 100th anniversary Saturday at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

NSDAR re-dedicated the graves of Honorary President General, Gertrude Sprague Carraway and Organizing State Regent, Mary McKinlay Daves Ellis Nash.

The chapter also marked the grave of their first elected regent, Honorary Chapter Regent Pattie Blount Rodman Guion.

As a COVID-19 precaution, there was no reception to follow.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother of 6 was killed in a road rage shooting in North Carolina, according to authorities.
Sheriff: Mother of 6 killed in road rage shooting on I-95 South in N.C.
Sisu finds a forever home
UPDATE: Purple unicorn loving Duplin shelter dog finds a forever home
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Another round of evening storms
Thurenzo Speight guilty of spitting in officer's face
Greenville man convicted of spitting in officer’s face, headed to prison
Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along the oceanfront in Virginia...
Police: 2 dead, 3 arrested in Virginia Beach shootings

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Another round of evening storms
BERTIE COUNTY REUNION
BERTIE COUNTY REUNION
Officers seized numerous illegally possessed firearms within the city limits over the past two...
Kinston Police seize “numerous” illegally possessed firearms within city limits in two days
Bertie County Reunion
Bertie county reunion