New Bern’s Daughters of the American Revolution chapter celebrates 100th anniversary

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter, of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in New Bern, celebrated their 100th anniversary Saturday at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

NSDAR re-dedicated the graves of Honorary President General, Gertrude Sprague Carraway and Organizing State Regent, Mary McKinlay Daves Ellis Nash.

The chapter also marked the grave of their first elected regent, Honorary Chapter Regent Pattie Blount Rodman Guion.

As a COVID-19 precaution, there was no reception to follow.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.