Kinston Police seize “numerous” illegally possessed firearms within city limits in two days

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police Department is asking the public to help protect the city after officers seized numerous illegally possessed firearms within the city limits in the past two days.

The Kinston Police Department posted on Facebook on Friday a picture of several guns taken as a result of illegal activity taking place.

Over the past two days, officers have seized numerous illegally possessed firearms within the city limits. Officers are... Posted by Kinston Police Department on Friday, March 26, 2021

“As a result of these illegal firearm seizures, we believe officers saved countless lives,” the post said. “It is imperative we join together as a community to protect our citizens.”

Kinston police said if anyone has information about illegal activity in the community, please contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers.

