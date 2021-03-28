Advertisement

CDC: Virtual school can be damaging to kids’ mental health

Nearly 25% of parents whose kids received virtual instruction reported worsened mental and...
Nearly 25% of parents whose kids received virtual instruction reported worsened mental and emotional health in their children.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Remote learning may pose more mental health risks to children and their parents than in-person learning, according to a survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly 25% of parents whose kids received virtual instruction reported worsened mental and emotional health in their children.

The survey taken during the pandemic said that only applied to 16% of parents of children who were still in school.

Parents of kids in remote learning say their children were less physically active, spent less time outside, and less time with friends.

Fifty-four percent of those parents also reported their own emotional distress, compared to 38% of parents whose children learned in-person.

The CDC recently released guidance for K-12 schools to safely re-open for in-person learning.

Re-opening schools is a major goal for the Biden administration, but the new survey indicates some kids may need a lot of help readjusting.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother of 6 was killed in a road rage shooting in North Carolina, according to authorities.
Sheriff: Mother of 6 killed in road rage shooting on I-95 South in N.C.
Brandon Badik
ECU student charged after woman seriously injured, dog killed in hit-and-run
Sisu finds a forever home
UPDATE: Purple unicorn loving Duplin shelter dog finds a forever home
Thurenzo Speight guilty of spitting in officer's face
Greenville man convicted of spitting in officer’s face, headed to prison
Crews have expanded their search area.
Third full day of river search continues for 5-year-old & father

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Thunderstorms currently moving over ENC
The MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran...
No timeline given for extracting wedged ship from Suez Canal
Bertie County Reunion
Bertie county reunion
Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along the oceanfront in Virginia...
Police: 2 dead, 3 arrested in Virginia Beach shootings