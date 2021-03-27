Advertisement

UNCW offering both in-person and virtual commencement in May

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -UNCW will offer both virtual and in-person commencement ceremonies for its graduating students in May. They will hold multiple in-person ceremonies for the Class of 2021 on May 7 and 8 at Trask Coliseum and a virtual ceremony.

According to a media release from university leaders, “Although the university initially announced a virtual May commencement, improving conditions and the rollout of vaccines have made it possible to consider modified in-person ceremonies.”

Graduates who attend an in-person ceremony receive one guest ticket. Also, seating will be assigned, and graduates will sit with their guests.

Organizers will implement COVID-19 health and safety protocols for in-person ceremonies, including social distancing and required face coverings, and Trask will be sanitized between ceremonies.

Regardless of which ceremony graduates choose, the school says they will all be recognized individually.

