Prosecutors ask court to jail Proud Boys leader before trial

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to order a North Carolina man jailed while awaiting trial on charges he plotted with other members of the far-right Proud Boys group to storm the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Justice Department prosecutors said in a court filing on Friday that 33-year-old Charles Donohoe played a key role in organizing a violent assault on the Capitol and celebrated online after the attack.

The Marine Corps veteran was arrested on March 17 in North Carolina after he and three other alleged Proud Boys leaders were indicted on conspiracy charges.

