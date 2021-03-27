Advertisement

Police: 2 dead in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings

At least eight people are injured and two are dead following separate shootings in Virginia...
At least eight people are injured and two are dead following separate shootings in Virginia Beach, Virginia.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 3:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia Beach say two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along the city’s oceanfront.

Eight people were shot late Friday and taken to local hospitals where some of their conditions ranged from serious to life-threatening. One woman died of a gunshot wound at the scene.

An officer who was struck by a vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police say shots were also fired as investigators worked the shooting scene.

One officer confronted a male suspect and fatally shot him. The officer has been placed on administrative leave. He has been with the department for five years and is assigned to its special operations division.

