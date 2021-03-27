New Bern, Washington and Ayden-Grifton highlight Week 5 of high school football

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern, Washington and Ayden-Grifton football teams rolled Friday night during Week 5 of the high school football season.

FINAL SCORES

Wednesday, March 24

John A. Holmes 35 - Camden 6

Friday, March 26

Northside-Pinetown 38 - Riverside 20

J.H. Rose 54 - Southern Wayne 0

Beddingfield 54 - Nash Central 0

New Bern 41 - South Central 13

Kinston 50 - North Lenoir 0

Pamlico County 26 - Northampton County 20

Hertford County 29 - Currituck 7

Ayden-Grifton 42, Greene Central 14

Jacksonville 56 - Swansboro 6

Havelock 43 - Northside-Jacksonville 0

Perquimans 54 - Manteo 6

Northeastern 39 - First Flight 7

Southern Nash 64 - Hunt 35

North Moore 48 - Spring Creek 16

Princeton 56 - North Duplin 12

Rocky Mount 42 - Fike 26

SouthWest Edgecombe 33 - Farmville Central 18

Northern Nash 39 - Franklinton 12

Tarboro 64 - Southside 0

West Carteret 36 - White Oak 0

Midway 40 - James Kenan 20

Wallace-Rose Hill 54 - Goldsboro 7

Clinton 28 - East Duplin 27

Washington 74 - South Lenoir 48

D.H. Conley 50 - C.B. Aycock 13

Lakewood 38 - Hobbton 37

North Pitt 46 - North Johnston 21

Rosewood 47 - Union 0

Saturday, March 27

Richlands at Croatan - 6:30 p.m.

East Carteret at Southwest Onslow - 6:30 p.m.

Pender County at Dixon - 7 p.m.

FULL NEW BERN AT SOUTH CENTRAL HIGHLIGHTS:

FULL GREENE CENTRAL AT AYDEN-GRIFTON HIGHLIGHTS:

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.