New Bern, Washington and Ayden-Grifton highlight Week 5 of high school football
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern, Washington and Ayden-Grifton football teams rolled Friday night during Week 5 of the high school football season.
FINAL SCORES
Wednesday, March 24
John A. Holmes 35 - Camden 6
Friday, March 26
Northside-Pinetown 38 - Riverside 20
J.H. Rose 54 - Southern Wayne 0
Beddingfield 54 - Nash Central 0
New Bern 41 - South Central 13
Kinston 50 - North Lenoir 0
Pamlico County 26 - Northampton County 20
Hertford County 29 - Currituck 7
Ayden-Grifton 42, Greene Central 14
Jacksonville 56 - Swansboro 6
Havelock 43 - Northside-Jacksonville 0
Perquimans 54 - Manteo 6
Northeastern 39 - First Flight 7
Southern Nash 64 - Hunt 35
North Moore 48 - Spring Creek 16
Princeton 56 - North Duplin 12
Rocky Mount 42 - Fike 26
SouthWest Edgecombe 33 - Farmville Central 18
Northern Nash 39 - Franklinton 12
Tarboro 64 - Southside 0
West Carteret 36 - White Oak 0
Midway 40 - James Kenan 20
Wallace-Rose Hill 54 - Goldsboro 7
Clinton 28 - East Duplin 27
Washington 74 - South Lenoir 48
D.H. Conley 50 - C.B. Aycock 13
Lakewood 38 - Hobbton 37
North Pitt 46 - North Johnston 21
Rosewood 47 - Union 0
Saturday, March 27
Richlands at Croatan - 6:30 p.m.
East Carteret at Southwest Onslow - 6:30 p.m.
Pender County at Dixon - 7 p.m.
FULL NEW BERN AT SOUTH CENTRAL HIGHLIGHTS:
FULL GREENE CENTRAL AT AYDEN-GRIFTON HIGHLIGHTS:
