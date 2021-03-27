NCDHHS rolls out home testing pilot with Labcorp to increase access to testing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - On Friday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced a partnership with Labcorp to increase testing access throughout the state.

To help reach those who are in need of testing, NCDHHS, in partnership with Labcorp, is piloting a program to provide 35,000 no-cost, home test collection kits to North Carolinians receiving Food and Nutrition Services and/or are disabled and experiencing barriers to getting tested.

According to DHHS leaders, eligible North Carolina residents can request a Pixel by Labcorp™ COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit be shipped overnight directly to their homes.

The test kit includes test supplies (nasal swab, sample container, etc.), detailed instructions, and prepaid specimen return shipping materials to make mailing samples back to Labcorp for testing easy and convenient.

They say results are typically reported back to the person within 24 to 48 hours from when the specimen is received at the lab. Once processed by Labcorp, test results are accessed by the customer via the Pixel by Labcorp website.

The program’s initial pilot is also designed to provide testing resources to individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have been exposed.

