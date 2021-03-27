Advertisement

Mobile fitness classes in the park at Atlantic Beach; “Get Up, Get Out, Get Fit”

ANF Mobile Fitness in Atlantic Beach Town Park
ANF Mobile Fitness in Atlantic Beach Town Park(ANF Mobile Fitness)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Mobile fitness is creating a first in the park this Saturday at Atlantic Beach.

ANF Mobile Fitness has their first Boot Camp Class at the Atlantic Beach Town Park Saturday at 8 a.m. Organizers say classes feature a variety of strength training and cardio-based exercises that can be modified for any skill level or ability.

Class is $10 per person and can be paid via cash or card.

Pre-registration is encouraged but not required for classes held every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and every other Saturday at 8 a.m. (weather permitting).

