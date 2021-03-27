Advertisement

Greenville man convicted of spitting in officer’s face, headed to prison

Thurenzo Speight guilty of spitting in officer's face
Thurenzo Speight guilty of spitting in officer's face(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon says a Greenville man has been convicted of spitting into the mouth and face of a Greenville Police Officer at close range.

Dixon says a jury found 33-year-old Thurenzo Speight guilty of malicious conduct by a prisoner.

Prosecutors say in April of 2019, police arrested Speight and charged him with assaulting his girlfriend. They say Speight spit into the face and mouth of the officer who was putting him in the back of the police cruiser.

Speight was sentenced to 19 to 32 months in prison.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have expanded their search area.
Second full day of river search continues for 5-year-old & father
Fred Woodard Jr. (FJ Woodard)
UPDATE: 73-year-old man says he didn’t realize he’d hit and killed 6-year-old boy in roadway
Brandon Badik
ECU student charged after woman seriously injured, dog killed in hit-and-run
Beaufort County Commissioner and committee want new police force for county
Commissioner Richardson: The sheriff in Beaufort County is running a secret police operation
Ambulance
Vanceboro Police: Man beaten with hammer after breaking into home

Latest News

ANF Mobile Fitness in Atlantic Beach Town Park
Mobile fitness classes in the park at Atlantic Beach; “Get Up, Get Out, Get Fit”
Most Eastern Carolina counties fall below state vaccination average
Beach nourishment project completed in Atlantic Beach
Multiple closures planned for Lenoir County road to replace pipes