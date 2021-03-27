Greenville man convicted of spitting in officer’s face, headed to prison

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon says a Greenville man has been convicted of spitting into the mouth and face of a Greenville Police Officer at close range.

Dixon says a jury found 33-year-old Thurenzo Speight guilty of malicious conduct by a prisoner.

Prosecutors say in April of 2019, police arrested Speight and charged him with assaulting his girlfriend. They say Speight spit into the face and mouth of the officer who was putting him in the back of the police cruiser.

Speight was sentenced to 19 to 32 months in prison.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.