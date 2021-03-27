ECU softball drops AAC opener at Wichita State, 16-1

WICHITA, Kan. (ECU) – ECU softball fell to Wichita State 16-1 in five innings in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams Friday evening inside Wilkins Stadium.

The Pirates drop to 9-14 overall while the Shockers improve to 18-4.

Logyn Estes recorded ECU’s only hit of the contest and scored the Pirates’ lone run. Neleigh Herring went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBI to lead Wichita State while Sydney McKinney was 3-for-4 with four runs scored from the leadoff spot.

Kama Woodall (4-8) was tagged with the loss, surrendering 11 runs (nine earned) on nine hits with seven walks and four strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work. Shocker ace Bailey Lange (9-1) tossed four solid innings, limiting the Pirates to one run on one hit. She walked two and did not strike out a batter.

Wichita State scored all it needed in the bottom of the first inning thanks to an East Carolina run-scoring error and a three-run home run off the bat of Herring.

The Shockers grew their lead all the way to 10-0 before Estes doubled and scored on an error in the top of the fourth inning. Wichita State responded with six runs in the home half of the frame to account for the final score.

Up Next: The Shockers and Pirates continue their series Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m.

