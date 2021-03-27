ECU football executes high-intensity effort in first spring practice at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Underneath a dense Greenville fog, the ECU football team executed a high-intensity effort in its first spring practice inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium Saturday morning.
Post-Practice Interviews with Mike Houston, Bruce Bivens and Holton Ahlers
Naturally, the Pirates expelled more noise and energy practicing for the first time this spring on their home field.
The Pirates are entering Year 3 under Mike Houston, so their head coach is doing his best to make sure the energy and noise in spring practice transfers over to the regular season.
According to Houston, the Pirates are holding high-intensity and competitive practices this spring. On Saturday, there were live red zone and goal line work, as well as a lot of situational practice. That included some early down, middle-of-the-field work.
HIGHLIGHTS FROM FIRST SPRING PRACTICE INSIDE DOWDY-FICKLEN STADIUM:
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.