ECU football executes high-intensity effort in first spring practice at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Underneath a dense Greenville fog, the ECU football team executed a high-intensity effort in its first spring practice inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium Saturday morning.

Post-Practice Interviews with Mike Houston, Bruce Bivens and Holton Ahlers

Naturally, the Pirates expelled more noise and energy practicing for the first time this spring on their home field.

“This is one of my first in-person interviews that I’ve done in over a year, so it feels good for you guys to be out here. It feels good for anyone really to be out here, but anytime we get a chance to play in the stadium, it’s always special.”

The Pirates are entering Year 3 under Mike Houston, so their head coach is doing his best to make sure the energy and noise in spring practice transfers over to the regular season.

“It’s such a great feeling being back here in the stadium and having guys compete like that. You’re going to get better off of something like that. So, really pleased with finishing up the second week of practice and really pleased with just the way the contact went this week.”

According to Houston, the Pirates are holding high-intensity and competitive practices this spring. On Saturday, there were live red zone and goal line work, as well as a lot of situational practice. That included some early down, middle-of-the-field work.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM FIRST SPRING PRACTICE INSIDE DOWDY-FICKLEN STADIUM:

