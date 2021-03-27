Advertisement

ECU football executes high-intensity effort in first spring practice at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

ECU Football 1st 2021 Spring Practice at DFS
ECU Football 1st 2021 Spring Practice at DFS(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Underneath a dense Greenville fog, the ECU football team executed a high-intensity effort in its first spring practice inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium Saturday morning.

Post-Practice Interviews with Mike Houston, Bruce Bivens and Holton Ahlers

Naturally, the Pirates expelled more noise and energy practicing for the first time this spring on their home field.

The Pirates are entering Year 3 under Mike Houston, so their head coach is doing his best to make sure the energy and noise in spring practice transfers over to the regular season.

According to Houston, the Pirates are holding high-intensity and competitive practices this spring. On Saturday, there were live red zone and goal line work, as well as a lot of situational practice. That included some early down, middle-of-the-field work.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM FIRST SPRING PRACTICE INSIDE DOWDY-FICKLEN STADIUM:

