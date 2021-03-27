Advertisement

Croatan pulls away from Hibriten in OT to claim 2A boys soccer title

By HighSchoolOT
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARY, N.C. (HSOT) — After a 1-1 tie in regulation forced overtime between Croatan and Hibriten, the Cougars scored twice in overtime to claim a 4-1 win in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A boys soccer state championship game Friday night at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

Croatan took the first lead of the game in the 16th minute with a goal from Travis Garner-Shaw, but 17 seconds later, Hibriten tied the game on a goal from David Franquiz.

The two teams entered halftime tied at 1-1 and it stayed tied through the end of regulation.

Croatan took control in the first overtime though. Gavin Beaupre scored in the 83rd minute to put Croatan up 2-1. Then in the 86th minute, Danny Metcalf added another goal for Croatan to push the lead to 3-1.

Garner-Shaw scored his second goal of the game in the second half of overtime, pushing the Croatan lead to 4-1 in the 92nd minute.

2020-2021 NCHSAA boys soccer playoff brackets

1st Half

  • 16th minute: Travis Garner-Shaw (Croatan) goal — 1-0 Croatan
  • 16th minute: David Franquiz (Hibriten) goal — 1-1 tie

2nd Half

  • No scoring

Overtime

  • 83rd minute: Gavin Beaupre (Croatan) goal — 2-1 Croatan
  • 86th minute: Danny Metclaf (Croatan) goal — 3-1 Croatan
  • 92nd minute: Travis Garner-Shaw (Croatan) goal — 4-1 Croatan

