Charlie’s Forecast: After a foggy start, afternoon storms will develop

Saturday

The foggy start to the day will highlight the higher humidity in the atmosphere. This added moisture content will help fuel thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening as a weak front moves in from the west. The severe weather threat today will be low (1 out of 5) but we will still be looking for storms to possibly kick wind gusts up to 60+ mph. Rainfall totals will range between 0.25″ to 0.75″. Highs will hit the mid 70s as the incoming front caps our warming trend. The thunderstorms will clear the coast around midnight, leaving us dry for the start of Sunday.

Sunday

We’ll see similar conditions Sunday, at least in terms of timing. However, because temperatures will be warmer (low 80s) and the evening cold front will be stronger, the threat of severe weather will be elevated compared to Saturday. The most widespread threat we’ll see will be damaging wind gusts (60+ mph) and hail. There is a threat of a few isolated tornadoes as well, so it is highly recommended you have a way to receive any weather warnings if you plan on being out and about Sunday afternoon/evening. The risk of severe weather will subside once the front clears the coast (expected to happen around midnight).

Monday & Tuesday

An area of high pressure will be a welcomed sight after the weekend thunderstorms. Clear and sunny skies will be the standard for Monday afternoon with a few more clouds rolling in by Tuesday. Highs will hit the low 60s Monday and the upper 60s Tuesday with overnight lows bouncing from the upper 30s Monday night to the low 50s by Tuesday night. A few coastal drops will be possible late Tuesday, but the bulk of those showers will come in over Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday & Thursday

Another round of storms will be arriving during the middle to tail end of the work week. It is still too early to call for any severe weather over the Wednesday-Thursday stretch, however thunderstorms are expected with this system. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s both days with humidity hitting the late spring levels (dew points in the low 60s).