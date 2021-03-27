Businesses react to expanded capacity inside
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Per the Governors new Executive Order that went into effect Friday at 5p.m., businesses are now able to have more people inside.
Most businesses have had to restrict customers from coming in their stores, which has been reflected in their sales.
But now that more people can be inside, some business owners say they have nowhere to go, but up.
When the pandemic started last year, Cottage Junkies in Washington had to close down for 7 weeks, doing things like online sales to stay afloat.
The store has been open since 2012 so they wanted to generate some sort of revenue to keep the store alive, store manager Madison Mills explained.
But even with limiting capacity inside, they’ve done fairly well.
Now, retail businesses like Cottage Junkies are allowed to have 100% capacity back in their stores.
Other businesses, like movie theaters, are able to allow 50% capacity inside.
Golden Ticket Cinema is doing things like providing hand sanitizer, sanitizing and cleaning seats between shows as well as skip every other row in the theater to protect customers.
Now, all these seats need is you.
The mask mandate and social distancing requirement are still in effect so if you plan on taking advantage of the increased capacity inside a store, keep that in mind.
The alcohol curfew was also lifted Friday evening, allowing bars and restaurants the opportunity to serve alcohol past 11 oclock.
