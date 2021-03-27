Businesses react to expanded capacity inside

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Per the Governors new Executive Order that went into effect Friday at 5p.m., businesses are now able to have more people inside.

Most businesses have had to restrict customers from coming in their stores, which has been reflected in their sales.

But now that more people can be inside, some business owners say they have nowhere to go, but up.

When the pandemic started last year, Cottage Junkies in Washington had to close down for 7 weeks, doing things like online sales to stay afloat.

The store has been open since 2012 so they wanted to generate some sort of revenue to keep the store alive, store manager Madison Mills explained.

But even with limiting capacity inside, they’ve done fairly well.

“We’ve been surprised, we’ve had good crowds all summer and we had, I’d say, a normal Christmas for us down here. We were just as busy as ever so we were very lucky. The only reason we are here is because we’ve had very loyal customers online and in person. So I just encourage y’all to, yea we all love Amazon, but shop small. We need you. And if you want to be able to stroll through a beautiful downtown on a pretty day and go into a shop, you’ve got to support them.”

Now, retail businesses like Cottage Junkies are allowed to have 100% capacity back in their stores.

Other businesses, like movie theaters, are able to allow 50% capacity inside.

“We are super excited to have increased capacity that we didn’t have previously. I feel like it also helps people understand that it is safe to come back to the movies and feel comfortable when they come in that one, we do have restricted capacity so they aren’t going to be crammed on top of one another, but we also are taking all the appropriate measures to make sure everyone is safe.”

Golden Ticket Cinema is doing things like providing hand sanitizer, sanitizing and cleaning seats between shows as well as skip every other row in the theater to protect customers.

Now, all these seats need is you.

“Our attendance is going up each weekend so we are super thrilled to see the community coming back to the movie and excited to see these new movies coming on the big screen in the next couple months so we are just excited to have everybody back.”

The mask mandate and social distancing requirement are still in effect so if you plan on taking advantage of the increased capacity inside a store, keep that in mind.

The alcohol curfew was also lifted Friday evening, allowing bars and restaurants the opportunity to serve alcohol past 11 oclock.

