Advertisement

ECU student charged after woman seriously injured, dog killed in hit and run

Brandon Badik
Brandon Badik(Greenville Police)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say an impaired East Carolina University student hit a woman and her dog with his car late Thursday night in Greenville and kept going.

Unfortunately, the dog died, while Sarah Miner suffered serious injuries, according to Greenville police.

The accident happened just before midnight on 10th Street near Eastgate Drive.

Police say they believe the 23-year-old Miner and her dog were trying to cross the street at the time. The crash did not occur in a crosswalk, police say.

Brandon Badik, 19, was charged with driving while impaired, driving after consuming under 21, and felony hit and run.

He was arrested after his damaged vehicle was found on ECU’s campus. Police said an open alcohol container was found in the car.

ECU confirms to WITN News that Badik is a current student who enrolled this past August.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have expanded their search area.
Second full day of search underway in Neuse River for 5-year-old & father
Fred Woodard Jr. (FJ Woodard)
UPDATE: 73-year-old man says he didn’t realize he’d hit and killed 6-year-old boy in roadway
Ambulance
Vanceboro Police: Man beaten with hammer after breaking into home
Beaufort County Commissioner and committee want new police force for county
Commissioner Richardson: The sheriff in Beaufort County is running a secret police operation
Part of the highway was shut down Thursday morning.
Crash closes eastbound US 264 in Pitt County

Latest News

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 11 near Ferrell Road,...
Overturned dump truck closes Highway 11 south in Lenoir County
Cape Lookout Lighthouse closed due to safety concerns
Updated March 17, 2021.
COVID-19: North Carolina surpasses 12,000 deaths
FRC East will lease two buildings at the Global TransPark.
FRC East moving some operations to Kinston’s Global TransPark