ECU student charged after woman seriously injured, dog killed in hit and run

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say an impaired East Carolina University student hit a woman and her dog with his car late Thursday night in Greenville and kept going.

Unfortunately, the dog died, while Sarah Miner suffered serious injuries, according to Greenville police.

The accident happened just before midnight on 10th Street near Eastgate Drive.

Police say they believe the 23-year-old Miner and her dog were trying to cross the street at the time. The crash did not occur in a crosswalk, police say.

Brandon Badik, 19, was charged with driving while impaired, driving after consuming under 21, and felony hit and run.

He was arrested after his damaged vehicle was found on ECU’s campus. Police said an open alcohol container was found in the car.

ECU confirms to WITN News that Badik is a current student who enrolled this past August.

