Vaccines move to Tier 2 at Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Vaccine shots have moved into Tier 2 at Camp Lejeune’s hospital.

That means the Pfizer vaccine is available to all uniformed personnel, all D.O.D. employees and all eligible TRICARE dependents ages 16 and older.

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune says both walk-ins and vaccine appointments are accepted at the COVID-19 Vaccine Site at Wallace Creek Fitness Center.

That site is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. People should bring their DoD ID card and COVID-19 vaccine card if they are receiving their second dose.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.